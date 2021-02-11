Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero issues statement regarding arrest in Quawan Charles case

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero has released a statement on an arrest made in the death of Quawan Charles, a teen found dead in Iberia Parish in late 2020.

“This case continues to be an ongoing investigation and more arrest may follow.” Romero said

His statement Tuesday follows the arrest of Janet Irvin who has been booked into the Iberia Parish jail on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to report a missing child.

Charles’ death touched off days and weeks of peaceful protest across St. Mary and Iberia parishes by those seeking answers.

Romero’s statement read:

On November 5, 2020, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a press release regarding the death of the juvenile Quawan Charles. Quawan Charles was reported missing on October 30, 2020, to the Baldwin Police Department in Baldwin, Louisiana at 8:04pm. Baldwin is located in St. Mary Parish. Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was not notified of a missing juvenile in Iberia Parish until November 3rd at approximately 2:15pm, when IPSO was contacted by Quawan Charles’ mother, Roxanne Nelson.

At that time, IPSO deputies requested the wireless provider “ping” Quawan’s cell phone. On November 3, 2020, at 6:43pm, the body of Quawan Charles was located in a drainage ditch along the headland, in a sugar cane field adjacent to Ed. Broussard Rd. near the Village of Loreauville, in Iberia Parish.

The final autopsy and toxicology report were published, and those findings have been released to the family by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

IPSO Bureau of Investigations conducted extensive interviews with numerous individuals, collected forensic evidence, and along with the completed autopsy report it was determined that the following charges be filed against Janet Irvin (f, 37 yrs. old). A warrant was issued by the 16th Judicial District Court for Janet Irvin, Ms. Irvin was arrested today, February 9, 2021 at approximately 11:00 am, on the following charges:

LA RS 14.403.7 Failure to report a missing child (felony)

LA RS 14.92 Contributing the delinquency of a minor

Ms. Irvin was arrested in Lafayette parish with assistance of Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility. Janet Irvin was then released to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.