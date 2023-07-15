NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reports that an 80-year-old woman was carjacked in the Ninth Ward on Friday, July 14.

NOPD officials said carjacking happened around 6:29 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mazant Street. They said the woman was standing next to her car when a man approached her and pushed her to the ground.

The man then allegedly took the woman’s car, a 2013 Nissan Sentra, and fled the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

