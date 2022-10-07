NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 7th Ward business owner says he is fed up with the crime happening near his building. The latest was early Friday morning (Oct. 7) when someone set a car on fire just behind it.

Darrell Reeves, owner of Andrew’s Welding and Blacksmith shop, says the area has enough existing problems, including trash dumping and prostitution.

But at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Reeves’ surveillance cameras captured someone driving a car behind his business, getting out, and setting the car on fire before fleeing. Reeves doesn’t know why someone would do that, and the police have not named a suspect.

Cameras in the front of Reeves’ building caught the person getting away in a red car.

“I just want something to be done to stop it because as far as my business, I have customers that come to my shop from all parts of the world,” said Reeves.

Although known for his historic ironwork as a renowned blacksmith, Reeves’ business has been hit by crime before. A few months ago, someone rammed a car into the building, causing significant damage. Reeves tells WGNO he reported the incident to police but no suspect has been named in that case either.

“I know quite a few (business owners) getting out of here. I mean they just put too much time in their family and their children to have something stupid happen to them,” said Reeves.

Reeves says his main concern is the safety of his employees and his family, but he doesn’t yet intend to leave.

