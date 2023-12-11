Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A 73-year-old Ponchatoula man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said a search of Robert Pepitone’s home led to the discovery of the child pornography.

Pepitone was charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail.

