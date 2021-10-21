73-year-old Metairie man arrested in single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police made an arrest in connection with a fatal car crash. The single-vehicle accident happened early Wednesday morning, on Airline Highway, in Metairie.

The initial investigation revealed that 73-year-old Bruce Breaux, of Metairie, was driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade on US 61 (Airline Hwy.) in the left lane, approaching the Transcontinental Drive intersection.

At the same time, 60-year-old Grant Reed of New Orleans was walking across the northbound lanes of US 61 at the Transcontinental Drive intersection. Reed was struck by the Escalade and was pronounced dead on the scene. Breaux was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

Through investigation, police determined speed to be a factor in the crash, and Breaux was arrested. He will be charged with Negligent Homicide and Speeding.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected on the part of Reed or Breaux, however routine toxicology tests will be completed as a part of the ongoing investigation.