NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday morning the New Orleans Police department began investigating a shooting that happened in the 5900 block of Boeing Street.

Initial reports show a 7-year-old boy was shot.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 5900 block of Boeing Street. Initial reports show a juvenile male arrived at the hospital by private conveyance after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/TbFqS5oIzq — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 31, 2021

The boy was taken to the hospital by private means suffering from a gunshot wound.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.