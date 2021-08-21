61-year-old man dies following fatal shooting in Harvey, JPSO reports

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide at the intersection of 1st Street and Maplewood Drive in Harvey, La., on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said JSPO headquarters received numerous calls of shots fired in the area around 4:15 p.m.

According to the report, Second District officers found a 61-year-old man lying on unconscious on the ground upon arrival at the location of the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect was detained for questioning.

The identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact JPSO’s Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.