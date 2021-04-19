$500 reward for info on abandoned dog and five puppies

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for dumping a female Catahoula cur mix and her five nursing newborn puppies.

On Sunday, April 11, a witness saw a late 90s Ford pick-up stop and place a mother dog and her five nursing puppies on the side of Max Brumfield Road, in Franklinton, La., and drive away.

Local animal advocate Kevin Causey rescued the five puppies and placed them in a foster home. The nursing dog was later captured by Detective Demetria Claire Myers-Rice and reunited with the puppies.

Anyone with information of the abandonment of this canine family is encouraged to contact the Humane Society at 888-6-HUMANE (486-263). The information will be forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

To be eligible to receive the $500, the individual responsible for this crime must be correctly identified and the identification leads to his or her arrest.