50-year-old woman found dead in Gentilly parking lot

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating two separate incidents where two women were shot and killed.

Police said one of the offenses happened in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 50-year-old woman.

According to police, around 10:30 pm., Third District officers responded to a call of “shots fired” and upon their arrival, found the victim shot inside of a white SUV in the parking lot of a business.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the female dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive. Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).