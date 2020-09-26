50 pound cocaine bust in St. Tammany Parish during traffic stop

SLIDELL, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man during a traffic stop after discovering drugs and drug money inside his pickup truck.

Deputies say they pulled over a Chevy Silverado pickup truck just a little before midnight on Thursday night along Interstate 12 in the Slidell area. They say the driver gave both written and verbal consent for the deputies to search the truck.

Inside of a hidden compartment in the pickup bed, deputies say they found 50 pounds of cocaine and $10,930 in cash that the believe is all drug money.

They arrested 37-year-old Fabian De La Cruz Gonzales of Alabama. They say the suspect told them that he was driving from Houston to his home in Birmingham. He faces drug charges as well as improper lane usage and driving without a license.

Deputies say they confiscated the cocaine, money and truck.