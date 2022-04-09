NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It has been a busy 24 hours for the New Orleans Police Department.

According to NOPD, five people have been killed since Friday. Two of the victims were killed today.

Four of the five homicides happened in Algiers.

Here is a list from NOPD where the incidents happened:

Friday, April 8, 2022, around 11:20 a.m., a 63-year-old man was killed in the 1200 block of Sumner Street.

Friday, April 8, 2022, around 1:06 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane a female victim suffered a gunshot wound and was declared dead on the scene.

Friday, April 8, 2022 around 10:27 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane reports showed a male victim had sustained several fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, around 4:18 a.m. a male victim was found unresponsive in the 3700 block of Herschel Street

Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12:14 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway. A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

All the incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents can contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.