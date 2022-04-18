NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a hit and run incident left five people injured and one person dead.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, NOPD responded to the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets in the 7th Ward.

Detectives say a Chevy Suburban was driving against traffic at a high rate of speed when the car cross over into North Miro Street. The Suburban was then struck by a Honda Accord, causing the Suburban to overturn and strike four nearby pedestrians.

NOPD reports the driver of the Suburban regained control of the car and drove away, but only made it a short distance before being captured by police.

The suspect was left critically injured following the incident and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His name and cause of death have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Five others were also taken to the hospital:

The female driver of the Honda Accord

4 pedestrians (three men and a woman)

The female pedestrian was last listed to be in critical condition, while the other four survivors were last reported to be stable.

Police continue to investigate the traffic fatality.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6201. Information can also be submitted to NOPD (504) 821-2222 or by contacting Crimestoppers.