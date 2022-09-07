NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting near the Little Woods area in New Orleans East. According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.

Police say they were notified of the incident around 10:30 p.m. Initial reports show that a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times at the location. EMS transported the victim to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. The condition of the victim is unknown at the time.

The NOPD is looking into what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD 7th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6070 or by contacting Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.