LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck in Lake Charles, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a child being hit by a truck at a residence on Joan Street in Lake Charles.

When deputies arrived they were advised a 4-year-old boy had been run over in his neighbor’s driveway by a mail truck. Authorities said the driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street when it struck the boy, who was riding a scooter.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Mancuso said. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”