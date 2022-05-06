NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in Eastern New Orleans.

The initial call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. and officers responded to the 4800 block of Peltier Drive.

As the investigation continued throughout the afternoon, Detectives learned that this shooting spanned several blocks, and at least 6 people were shot.

The latest reports from the NOPD show that a 25-year-old man was declared dead on the scene. An unknown man was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 29-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 57-year-old man were transported to a local hospital via private conveyance and are currently listed in stable condition.

An unidentified man also arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance and is currently listed in critical condition.

Nearly 100 crime scene markers are visible on both Peltier Drive and Alcee Fortier Blvd.

The NOPD says they have no suspects in custody at this time and no information on a motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.