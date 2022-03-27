NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 36-year-old Jahari Levy in connection with a shooting investigation stemming from a Dec. 26 incident in the 1300 block of Lesseps Street.

According to the report, Fifth District officers responded to the location where the victim sustained a gunshot wound. The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad identified, located and apprehended Levy at his residence in the 6800 block of Park Brittany Boulevard.

Levy was taken into custody with an outstanding warrant.

Officers conductted a search at Levy’s residence with a warrant and found an AR-15 Rifle, handgun and narcotics.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-7867.