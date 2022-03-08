Kendall Cain (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man they feel may possess information critical to a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 23.

According to the report, 36-year-old Kendall Cain is wanted for questioning regarding the homicide at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Frontage Road.

The NOPD reports that Cain is not currently wanted at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.