NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) have arrested three teenagers in connection to a carjacking that occurred Thursday, July 6.

According to NOPD officers responded to a attempted armed robbery in the 800 block of Aline Street, Wednesday, July 5. Sometime after officers officers received a report of a of a woman carjacked in the 2300 block of Laurel Street.

The description of the carjackers matched the description of the suspects in the attempted robbery incident.

The next day NOPD Special Operations Division tactical platoons, the Violent Crime Abatement and Investigation Team, and the ATF arrested two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old. At the time of the arrest officers recovered two guns.

At this time all three teenagers have been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of armed carjacking.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact the Sixth or Second Districts at 504-658-6060 or 504-658-6020.

