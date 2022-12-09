Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy.

Around 12:40 PM, on December 7, 2022, Davidson drove a 2006 tan Jeep Liberty to a residence on Mila Drive in West Monroe, La., and security camera footage captured Davidson allegedly taking a package from the front porch of the home. According to deputies, they observed the same vehicle traveling east on Louisiana Highway 80 on December 8, 2022, and initiated a traffic stop on the car.

Davidson then fled the scene during the traffic stop and came to a stop on Interstate 20 Service Road. He was placed under arrest and booked for Theft.

In an unrelated theft investigation, Adams and McCurdy were arrested in connection with the theft of packages delivered to residences in the area of Pineridge and Pankey Road in West Monroe, La. Deputies were dispatched on December 8, 2022, regarding the theft of a delivered package from the porch of a residence.

Video camera footage captured Adams allegedly approaching the porch and taking the package, leaving in a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer. McCurdy and Adams were booked for Theft.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, more arrests are expected and numerous stolen items were recovered in each instance. The investigation remains ongoing.

This type of theft is becoming more and more popular throughout the country. Sheriff Jay Russell asks residents to track their purchases online so that they know the delivery date and take every precaution possible to be sure the items are secured upon delivery and not left visible on porches, etc. If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in your neighborhood that is possibly involved in this type activity, report it to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office