All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since February 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit have been investigating the distribution of fentanyl in Ouachita Parish due to a large number of overdoses and overdose deaths. During the investigation, officials determined that Jonathan O’Keefe and Michael Burris were allegedly the main sources of supply for powder fentanyl in the Garden District of Monroe, La.

According to court documents, officials concluded that O’Keefe, Burris, and Sarah Archibald made multiple trips to Baton Rouge, La. to purchase fentanyl in Archibald’s Nissan Altima. On May 16, 2023, Archibald’s vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police on Interstate 20 at Highway 594.

During the stop, authorities observed O’Keefe, Archibald, and an 18-month-old child inside the vehicle. Agents also observed Burris, who possessed an arrest warrant for the Distribution of Fentanyl. Burris was placed under arrested and transported to the Metro Narcotics Unit.

According to court documents, Burris allegedly admitted that he, Archibald, and O’Keefe just returned from Baton Rouge where they allegedly purchased fentanyl. Officials later found a large plastic bag of fentanyl inside Burris’s clothing.

Authorities went on to learn that Burris and O’Keefe intended to take a portion of the fentanyl for personal use. Burris allegedly mentioned that the other portion of the narcotics was cut with laxatives to double the amount, increasing the profit from narcotic sales.

Authorities conducted another traffic stop on O’Keefe and Archibald around Spencer Avenue and placed the duo under arrest. According to court documents, O’Keefe advised officials that he has made trips to Baton Rouge to purchase fentanyl with the purpose of use and sale. He also allegedly advised authorities that he cut the fentanyl with laxatives at his residence.

Officials confirmed that O’Keefe’s residence is near a school, which is a violation of the Drug-Free Zone Controlled Dangerous Substance Law. The three suspects were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

The suspects’ charges and bonds can be found in the list below:

Jonathan C. O’Keefe (Bond – $40,000)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone

Attempt and Conspiracy

Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under age 17

Michael A. Burris (Bond – $70,000)

Five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Attempt and Conspiracy

Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under age 17

Sarah E. Archibald (Bond – $35,000)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under age 17

Attempt and Conspiracy

