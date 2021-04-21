3 sought for questioning in NOPD homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to locate the three pictured individuals (above) for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide in the 100 block of Royal Street on April 18.

These individuals are considered persons of interest and are not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigati

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives feel the trio may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Marylou Agustin at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.