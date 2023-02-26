NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women and a man are in the hospital following separate shooting incidents Sunday (Feb. 26th).

The first shooting happened around 12:38 a.m.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 2000 block of S. Claiborne Ave., where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to the arm.

She was taken to a local hospital via EMS. There are no updates on her condition at this time.

The second shooting happened around 2:01 p.m. at the intersection of Iberville and Crozat Street.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who was grazed by a bullet.

They were taken to a local hospital via EMS. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.