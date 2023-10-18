NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is calling a fire that killed three children in a New Orleans East home a homicide.

It happened in the 4900 block of America Street, near Dwyer Road.

The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) report shows around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 crews were dispatched to the scene where they learned three children were possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters then began attacking the flames while searching the home and found two unresponsive kids a few feet from the door. Resuscitation efforts were made to them before they were taken to the hospital by EMS. Both died from their injuries.

A second alarm was requested at 12:27 a.m. as firefighters fought to keep the blaze from extending to other homes in the area.

Reports show a toddler was found near the center of the home. The child died on the scene.

The incident was brought under control around 12:40 a.m.

The New Orleans Police Department has deemed this case a homicide as investigations begin. No further information is available at this time.

