THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Thibodaux Police Department arrested three suspects in a shooting investigation that stemmed from an incident on Sunday, Jan. 23.

According to Police Chief Bryan Zeringue, 19-year-old Roderick Wayne Carter Jr. and two male juveniles (ages 14 and 16) were charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder (Felony).

Roderick Wayne Carter Jr. (Photo: NOPD)

The TPD originally responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Iris Street and Martin Luther King Drive. Upon arrival to the scene, Officers located a 20-year-old black male victim, who had been shot several times.

While detectives responded to the scene, medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, Chief Zerinque reported that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex in the 1400 block of M.L.K. Drive, at which time gunfire began coming from the direction of a vehicle that stopped on Iris Street.

The victim and several vehicles were struck during the incident.

Carter was transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. Both juveniles were transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Detention Center where they are being held on a $250k bond each.

The incident remains under investigation and detectives are not ruling out the possibility of additional suspects or charges.