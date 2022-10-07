WARNING: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual and physical abuse.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —Three Pensacola men have been arrested after allegedly drugging an underage girl and raping her, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Emmanuel Blackburne, 33, was charged with sexual battery on a person 12-to-17 of age by a person 18 years of age or older and battery of a child by expelling bodily fluids.

Ibrahim Al-Ansari, 30, was charged with sexual battery on a person 12-to-17 of age by a person 18 years of age or older.

Ralph Etienne, 31, was charged with sexual battery on a person 12-to-17 of age by a person 18 years of age or older.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one more suspect, Jason McBride, 34, still has an active warrant out for his arrest on the charges of sexual battery on a person 12-to-17 of age by a person 18 years of age or older and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child.

The 30-page arrest report details a night which the alleged victim says started at a bar in uptown Pensacola with several friends of hers from her work and led to unwanted sex with two men at a house on Hummingbird Lane.

The girl said a man known as Jason and another man known as Emmanuel were with her friends when she entered the bar shortly before midnight on Aug. 3 or Aug. 4.

The girl said one of her friends purchased a pineapple-flavored drink for her. She said she was in control of her drink at all times and never left it.

The girl said they left the bar after 30 to 60 minutes because Al-Ansari and another man got into a fight.

The arrest report said McBride drove the girl and her friend back to his house on Hummingbird Lane in Pensacola where they walked through the house and immediately got into a hot tub. While in the hot tub, the girl said Blackburne started making sexual advances which made her feel uncomfortable. She said she felt like her brain was dead and she was not able to have thoughts, which caused her to believe she had been drugged.

The girl said she had a vague memory of later being in a shower with Blackburne and then moving to the bedroom. The girl alleges Blackburne and McBride then took turns having sex with her. The girl said she was trying to push them away but could not move.

Sometime later, the girl said Al-Ansari tried to have sex with her, but she pushed him away.

According to the girl, she could not remember the remainder of the night.

Etienne was booked into jail on a $25,000 bond, Blackburne was booked into jail on a $210,000 bond and Al-Ansari was booked without bond.

There is still an active warrant out for McBride’s arrest, according to ECSO.