EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers discovered more than a quarter-million dollars worth of cocaine in the water tank of a commercial Saturday in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The bus arrived at the Camino Real International Bridge from Mexico and was referred to an X-ray inspection and K-9 inspection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 20.6 pounds of cocaine, which had an estimated street value of just under $276,000.

In a statement, Pete Beattie, the acting port director at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said the officers’ knowledge of concealment methods, combined with their use of available assets and technology played a key role in the discovery.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts