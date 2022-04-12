SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Slidell motorist on Kisatchie Drive after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of narcotics inside his vehicle.

According to the report, authorities were notified around 2:30 p.m. of 26-year-old Mark Fos driving his 2014 Cadillac CTS recklessly along Gause Boulevard near Slidell on Tuesday.

Drugs seized during traffic stop in Slidell (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Those witnesses were attempting to force the vehicle to stop, when it became disabled after striking a curb.

When deputies arrived on scene, Fos was outside the vehicle and reportedly appeared to be under the influence.

Fos allegedly had trace amounts of a white powdery substance underneath his nose, and the odor of marijuana was reportedly emanating from the interior of the Cadillac.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located approximately 2.95 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 5.52 grams of suspected Ketamine, 49 THC vape cartridges, 33 Xanax pills, 11 Oxycodone pills, a rolled up dollar bill with suspected Ketamine residue and approximately $20,000.

After he was checked out by medical personnel on scene, Fos was placed under arrest. He will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

L.R.S. 40:966A Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I (THC Vape Cartridges)

L.R.S. 40:966A Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Xanax)

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

L.R.S. 40:967C Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone) 2 counts

L.R.S. 40:968C Possession of Schedule III (Ketamine)

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. 40:1041 Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

“This is an example of how our residents can help us do our job,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “If you see something suspicious or a vehicle being driven recklessly, do not approach the individual. Please call 911 or (985) 898-2338. You never know you might just be helping get a drug dealer off the streets.”