22-year-old Thibodaux man found guilty in 2018 murder of Alex Morena

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — It took less than two hours for a 12-person jury to unanimously find 22-year-old Tyrick Hills guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Alex Morena in October 2018.

Hills reportedly had coerced his 20-year-old victim into meeting him on Dove Lane in Thibodaux before being joined by accomplishes in fatally shooting Morena during an orchestrated robbery.

According to a media release received by Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell, Hills testified during the trial that he originally lied during his interview with police about participating in the crime that led to the murder of the victim because he was scared.

Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, brought out that although Hills claims at trial he lied during the interview, the evidence supported his original statement to law enforcement.

“This is not a game,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George. “This is a court of law. A place where you and you alone are held responsible for your actions.

“The defendant gave a statement that was corroborated with physical evidence,” he continued. “That’s not a coincidence, it’s a confession.”

Hills was ordered to remain in custody without bond pending his sentencing date by the Honorable F. Hugh Larose, who presided over the trial.

He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. One of Hills’ accomplices is set for trial in the coming months.