21st arrest for Jeff Davis Parish man after breaking into apartment through the attic

LACASSINE, La. (KLFY) — Deputies arrested a man on Monday after he broke into an apartment entering through the attic, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Office.

The incident happened along La. 101 in Lacassine, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Gregory Bonnette, after it was reported that he broke into an apartment through the attic.

At the time of the incident, a tenant was inside the apartment when Bonnette fell from the attic.

When Bonnette realized that someone was home, he fled from the apartment.

Police caught up to Bonnette and he was arrested and placed into the parish jail on two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

According to the release, Bonnette has been arrested 21 times.