Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 2023 trial date has been set for the four teens accused of carjacking and fatally dismembering 73-year-old Linda Frickey in the Mid-City area last year.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, one of the defense attorneys confirmed the 2023 trial date was set for Nov. 20.

The crime happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street on March 21, 2022.

Frickey was carjacked at gunpoint before being dragged from her Nissan Kicks and fatally dismembered. Her vehicle was found near the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets hours later.

The suspects were later identified as John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Marquel Curtis.

They are each facing second-degree murder charges and are being tried as adults.

The trial date was originally scheduled for April this year, but then it was moved to March of 2024.

However, the Louisiana State Supreme Court ruled that the case must go to trial in 2023.

