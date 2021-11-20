2-year-old among group of victims in shooting incident at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday evening, the Slidell police Department began investigating a shooting that happened outside of a small apartment building in Slidell.

Police reports show a man fired multiple bullets into a crowd of people standing outside the building.

35-year-old, Kevin Roberts was arrested in connection to the incident on Thursday morning and charged with six counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to police, a two-year-old narrowly missed being shot near an apartment building near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Eighth Street.

When officers arrived at the location they found 5 other victims frantic outside the apartment building.

One man suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg, but the others including the two-year-old were unharmed.

The victim who was shot is expected to make a full recovery according to the police.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said “This type of ignorance and disregard for human life is unacceptable

and will NOT be tolerated in our community. I’m proud to say that a swift investigation by our detectives

got this dangerous man off our streets and in jail where he belongs. As your chief, I am committed to

seeking the longest possible jail sentence for these types of violent criminals.”

The alleged motive for the shooting stemmed from a disagreement earlier the same day.