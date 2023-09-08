All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 5, 2023, the West Carroll Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Pioneer, La. in reference to unknown suspects taking a UTV and a truck from a farm shop. The suspects allegedly took the UTV for an undetermined amount of time and upon returning the UTV, they took a pickup truck and later returned the truck as well.
According to deputies, evidence at the scene led authorities to two different residences in Pioneer, where two male juveniles were taken into custody. The juveniles were charged with burglary offenses.
