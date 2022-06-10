ANGIE, La. (WGNO) — On June 7, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic offense.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the deputy discovered open cans of beer and narcotics, including methamphetamine. The vehicle was occupied by two adult males and a juvenile male.

The deputy arrested the driver, 29-year-old Devin Lee Knight, and transported him to the Washington Parish Jail. There, he was booked on the traffic offense, having open containers of beer in his vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of possession of illegal drugs, possession of illegal drugs in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released from jail the same day after posting bond.

The other adult occupant, 41-year-old Jeffery K. Talley, was also arrested on charges of two counts of possession of illegal drugs, possession of illegal drugs in the presence of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

He was released from jail the same day after posting bond.

Knight has two previous arrests in Washington Parish. In 2018 he was charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses. Earlier in 2022, he was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, traffic offenses, and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

He was released the same day of each arrest after posting bond.

The juvenile occupant of the vehicle was transported to the home of his grandmother and turned over to her custody.

“Obviously, these two men have no regard for the welfare of the juvenile who was traveling with them,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal.

“Thanks to an alert deputy, the juvenile was safely placed in the custody of his grandmother and the two men were safely placed in the custody of the Washington Parish Jail.”