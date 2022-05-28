NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two people are in the hospital after the New Orleans Police Department said they were shot during a reported vehicle burglary in Uptown Friday night.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened around 9:00 after a 30-year-old man witnessed two people reportedly burglarizing his vehicle, in the 2700 block of Nashville Street. Police said he heard gunshots and returned fire, striking the two.

NOPD said the two people hit were a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were both taken to the hospital by car but their conditions are not known at this time. The 30-year-old was not injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made in this shooting as the crime is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Fifth District Officers at (504) 658-6020.