NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began is investigating a shooting near the intersection of L.B. Landry Avenue and Mardi Gras Boulevard Saturday night.

According to officers, a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man suffered from gunshot injuries.

They both arrived at the hospital on their own.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

