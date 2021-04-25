2 life terms plus 50 years for ex-deputy who raped girls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and sexually assaulting three girls, all less than 11 years old.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says Judge Michael Canaday ordered 34-year-old David Monceaux to serve two life terms and a 50-year sentence consecutively.

News agencies report that Monceaux was convicted April 9 and sentenced Thursday on two counts of first-degree rape and three of sexual battery of a juvenile.

His youngest victim was 4 years old.

He had worked at the Calcasieu Parish jail for two years when he was arrested in February 2020.