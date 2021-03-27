2 ex-Louisiana College students indicted in ID theft scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted two former Louisiana College students as part of a scheme to steal money from other students.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana says 21-year-old Hayden Philip Breaux, of Houma, and 23-year-old D’Quincy Marquis Jones, of Baton Rouge, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft and five counts of identity theft.

The indictment, announced Thursday, alleges that Breaux and Jones illegally obtained emergency financial aid grants offered to colleges as part of the CARES Act. Louisiana College, a private Baptist college in Pineville, was among the schools given that emergency funding for its students amid the pandemic.