NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway.

At the scene, officers found the five victims all suffering from gunshot wounds.

An man and a woman were both killed.

A second adult woman and 2 children, ages 3 and 8 were also shot. There are no updates on the victim’s conditions at this time.

The incident is under investigation. At this time there are no updates on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

