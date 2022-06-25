NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured a third at a Natchitoches gas station early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to the French Market Express in the 5100 block of University Parkway around 2:30 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 21-year-old Marquis Evans of Natchitoches and 23-year-old Daniel Williams of Creston, and another unnamed victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

NPD says investigators on the scene learned that Daniel Williams and the third victim were at a gas pump when they were approached by Marquis Evans. Police say this encounter led to the shooting death of Marquis Evans and Daniel Williams.

The third victim, who was with Daniel Williams at the gas pump, was also struck by gunfire.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries. Williams was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Police say the third person injured was taken to a hospital in Rapides Parish, where they are listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

Anyone who may have additional information in regards to this investigation is asked contact Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

