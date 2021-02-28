2 Chalmette men arrested, $59K in narcotics and cash recovered

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chalmette man and his nephew this week on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

Robert Metzler, 57, and Jason Metzler, 42, both of the 2500 block of Trio Street in Chalmette, were both booked with multiple charges:

possession with the intent to distribute heroin

possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone

possession with the intent to distribute oxymorphone

possession with the intent to distribute carisoprodol

one outstanding arrest warrant each

Agents recovered $14,000 in narcotics and $45 in cash from Chalmette drug bust.

During the investigation, agents recovered approximately 120 grams of heroin, 16 grams of cocaine, 27 tablets of oxycodone, 36 tablets of oxymorphone, 12 tablets of carisoprodol, with a combined street value of more than $14,000.

Agents also recovered more than $45,000 in cash.

Both Robert and Jason Metzler were transported to the St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges.