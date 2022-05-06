VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — Two New Orleans-area men are behind bars after police say an incident between the two led to weapons drawn and shots fired.

According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Marcel Burns and 24-year-old Marcus Robinson were both arrested on Tuesday, May 3.

A statement from SBSO says deputies were called to the 6200 block of East St. Bernard Highway in Violet by a motorist who said the driver of another car had fired shots at them.

Detectives say the feud between Burns and Robinson, who were acquaintances, began in New Orleans and continued over parish lines. It is unclear when the argument started.

Police say Robinson’s three young children were in the car during the incident. No one was injured.

After running a background check on both men, deputies discovered Burns was a convicted felon and had two outstanding warrants for traffic violations out of St. Bernard Parish.

A search of both men’s vehicles also found a rifled in Robinson’s vehicle and two handguns and about an ounce of marijuana from Burn’s vehicle.

Both men were arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison.

Burns faces charges of illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and two bench warrants out of St. Bernard.

Robison was booked with five counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.