ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen tractor.

SLPSO said that the green 1955 John Deere tractor 40-V was stolen from the 1400 block of Hwy 360 in Palmetto and was last seen on March 29.

Courtesy of SLPSO

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.