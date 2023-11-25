Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 19-year-old is in the custody of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Nov. 24.

According to reports from the Louisiana State Police, around 1:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over to the left side of I-10 west on the Bonnet Carre Spillway near milepost 215 in Norco to help a driver change their tire.

Shortly after Briana Dunlap, of St. Gabriel, hit the back of trooper’s car and continued driving.

Dunlap was later pulled over and arrested “a short distance away” from the crash, according to officials.

At the time of Dunlap’s arrest, he was give a breath test which determined that he was over the legal drinking limit for a person under age 21.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

Dunlap was charged with first-offense DWI and hit-and-run.

