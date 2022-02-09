NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 19-year-old Tyrin Calloway for a shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of Downman Road on Oct. 17.

According to an NOPD report, Seventh District officers responded to a call of the suspect allegedly opening fire at 4:55 a.m., striking two victims in the process. Both victims were hospitalized for treatment.

During the arrest in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, detectives executed search warrants on two residences Calloway was known to occupy and confiscated the pictured firearms and accessories.

Tyrin Calloway (Photo: NOPD)

In addition, VOWS also recovered a blue 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck that had been reported stolen in an incident in Jefferson Parish.

Calloway was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, illegal possession of a stolen automobile and on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.