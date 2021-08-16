18-year-old woman wanted for pistol-whipping, assaulting victim with broken bottle on the West Bank

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a suspect involved in a brutal beating that occurred on Friday afternoon in the 3600 block of General de Gaulle Drive in Algiers, La.

Tamya Carter (Photo: NOPD)

An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Tamya Carter for aggravated battery after she allegedly entered a business at 2:30 p.m. with gun in hand and struck the victim multiple times in the head and face with the firearm.

Carter then reportedly placed the handgun in her waistband, picked up a broken bottle off the floor and continued to strike the victim repeatedly. The victim sustained several severe head and face injuries.

NOPD Fourth District detectives have positively identified Carter as the perpetrator in this incident.

She is wanted on one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Tamya Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.