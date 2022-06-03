JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive.
Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened in late May. Brown was recently denied bond.
Police said Cartisha Cashion, 18, turned herself in as a suspect in the 12-year-old’s death and the shooting of his 16-year-old brother. She allegedly admitted that she was one of the people inside a car believed to be associated with the drive-by shooting.
Cashion was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and drive-by shooting. Police said Taekuan Cohen is no longer a suspect in the case as he provided an alibi.
During the conference, police also said a man was found dead on Hickory Drive on Tuesday, May 31. He had suffered from a gunshot wound. Investigators have not been able to identify the victim.
Additionally, Xavier Gray was arrested in connection to the murder of Clinton Newsome. Newsome was shot and killed on April 22. Police believe the shooting was drug-related. Gray was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
