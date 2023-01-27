Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lafayette area, that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and a woman injured as she tried to run away from the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1800 block of S. Rampart St at about 5:00 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27). They found two victims at the scene, an18-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He was treated by EMS.

The second victim, a 56-year-old woman, was injured as she tried to escape the shooting. She injured her ankle but was not shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

