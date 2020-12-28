18-year-old killed in Raceland

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

RACELAND, LA – The shooting victim has been identified as 18-year-old D’John Porter of Raceland.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reports that Porter was found deceased in the roadway in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.