SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The man deputies say is responsible for shooting a woman at a Slidell apartment complex Friday, has been arrested. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the woman was last listed in stable condition.

On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location. Detectives say when they got to the scene, they discovered that the unidentified woman went to the complex to talk to her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Reginald White.

The two got into an altercation and that’s when White reportedly took out a gun and shot the woman in the chest. He left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office and the woman was taken to the hospital by the EMS.

A warrant was later issued for White’s arrest for one count of attempted second-degree murder. White turned himself into deputies on Sunday, July 31, and has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility.