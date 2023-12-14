Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the Violet Offender’s Warrant Squad took Tali Riley into custody while issuing an arrest warrant in the 8300 block of Apricot Street.

The NOPD reports Riley was wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old “severely injured” in the 4300 block of South Carrolton Avenue on Nov. 5.

During Riley’s arrest, officers also recovered several weapons, ammunition and over 1.3 pounds of marijuana.

